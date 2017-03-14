Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

LaMia stripped of $300mn liability limit ahead of fatal crash

Matthew Neill and Adam McNestrie 14 March 2017

Bolivian charter airline LaMia was left significantly underinsured after its in-force liability coverage was cancelled just months before a fatal crash that killed 71 people in November last year, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is understood LaMia previously purchased $300mn of liability cover, but replaced it with a $25mn limit before the crash of Flight 2933 en route to Medellín, Colombia.

Senior aviation market sources said the reduced limit of $25mn - which will respond - was substantially lower...

This article was published as part of issue March 2017/2

