Recent news:

Scor appoints new retro leader

Fiona Robertson 28 February 2017

Scor has reshuffled its leadership responsible for retrocession buying and appointed the former head of its corporate solutions division, Emmanuel Fierens, to the new role of deputy head of underwriting management and retrocession.

His position encompasses the previous head of retrocession title formerly held by Augustin Gas, who has moved to Chicago to lead US property treaty business for the firm.

Fierens spent 12 years leading Scor Business Solutions, which assumes large corporate risks. He joined Scor in 1991 and...

