28 February 2017

IAG confirms $106mn aggregate reinsurance claim

Fiona Robertson 28 February 2017

IAG will recoup A$106mn ($81mn) from reinsurers on its aggregate programme in 2016 as it reported total natural peril losses of A$420mn for the six months ended 31 December.

The recovery confirms previous reports from sister publication Trading Risk that IAG had told its reinsurers to expect a significant claim for the calendar year 2016, after it made a recovery of about A$130mn from the programme in 2015.

IAG's total half-year loss tally was A$80mn above the insurer's allowance for...

February 2017/4

