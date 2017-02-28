Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Search archive

London ILS timeframe uncompetitive: Willkie

Fiona Robertson 28 February 2017

A timeframe of six to eight weeks under the proposed London market insurance-linked securities (ILS) framework is unlikely to be competitive, according to Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The timescale - with a backstop of six months - is outside the upper bounds of those adopted by other jurisdictions, the law firm said in a submission to the consultation on the framework.

UK regulator the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has also allowed itself 10 working days to notify an applicant whether...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue February 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π