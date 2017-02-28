Recent news:

London ILS timeframe uncompetitive: Willkie

Fiona Robertson 28 February 2017

A timeframe of six to eight weeks under the proposed London market insurance-linked securities (ILS) framework is unlikely to be competitive, according to Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

The timescale - with a backstop of six months - is outside the upper bounds of those adopted by other jurisdictions, the law firm said in a submission to the consultation on the framework.

UK regulator the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has also allowed itself 10 working days to notify an applicant whether...

