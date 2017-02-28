Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Search archive

The Insider 50 stays flat

Iulia Ciutina 28 February 2017

The Insurance Insider's index of 50 P&C (re)insurance companies was relatively unchanged from the previous week's close at 1,055.45 index points.

Click to enlarge Other major market indices also recorded slight weekly movements, with the FTSE 100 down 0.8 percent, the Stoxx Euro 600 down 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 up by 0.7 percent.

Within our company subgroups, the expanded US specialty composite posted the highest rise at 1.0 percent to 1,082.3 points.

Meanwhile, the Lloyd's carriers were at...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue February 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π