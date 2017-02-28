Recent news:

The Insider 50 stays flat

Iulia Ciutina 28 February 2017

The Insurance Insider's index of 50 P&C (re)insurance companies was relatively unchanged from the previous week's close at 1,055.45 index points.

Click to enlarge Other major market indices also recorded slight weekly movements, with the FTSE 100 down 0.8 percent, the Stoxx Euro 600 down 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 up by 0.7 percent.

Within our company subgroups, the expanded US specialty composite posted the highest rise at 1.0 percent to 1,082.3 points.

Meanwhile, the Lloyd's carriers were at...

