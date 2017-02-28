Recent news:

Dividends lift US specialty returned capital in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 28 February 2017

US specialty carriers handed back more capital in the fourth quarter of 2016 than in the same period of the previous year, as more companies opted to give out dividends and share repurchases declined.

Total capital returned by The Insurance Insider's US specialty composite was $379.9mn for the quarter, 13.4 percent more than in Q4 2015.

Click to enlarge However, the majority of the rise was fuelled by WR Berkley as the company deployed capital through repurchased shares and special...

