Recent news:

Total return reinsurers results worsen in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 28 February 2017

Total return reinsurers reported another quarter of deteriorating results in their year-long struggle to achieve profit on both the underwriting and investment side of their balance sheets.

All three companies in our analysis posted an underwriting loss for the period, while investment returns were positive only at Greenlight Re.

But there were signs of reinsurers increasing their focus on the quality rather than quantity of business written, as executives or companies highlighted the growing need for underwriting discipline.

Consequently, top...

