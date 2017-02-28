Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

AIG board considers CEO change

Catrin Shi 28 February 2017

Peter Hancock's future as CEO of AIG looks increasingly uncertain as reports emerged claiming the board of the US insurance giant was considering ousting the executive.

The board is mulling its options, which could include slashing Hancock's bonus or replacing him, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The executive has coming under increasing pressure from shareholders as AIG's performance has lagged behind expectations for more than a year.

Around this time last year, as a result of pressure from...

