Recent news:

Digest

Catrin Shi 28 February 2017

Intesa drops Generali plans

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has decided not to pursue a takeover of Generali after weeks of publicly weighing up a bid for the Trieste-headquartered insurer.

In its statement, Intesa said it had completed its assessment of a possible deal with Generali and found "no opportunities fulfilling criteria set for the group's growth options".

USI bid war begins

Goldman Sachs Private Equity, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Blackstone are among the bidders set to table offers for...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password