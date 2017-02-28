Intesa drops Generali plans
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has decided not to pursue a takeover of Generali after weeks of publicly weighing up a bid for the Trieste-headquartered insurer.
In its statement, Intesa said it had completed its assessment of a possible deal with Generali and found "no opportunities fulfilling criteria set for the group's growth options".
USI bid war begins
