Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Search archive

London market profits slide as losses and expenses mount

Catrin Shi 28 February 2017

Higher large losses and creeping expense ratios blighted the profitability of the London market in the fourth quarter, with several Lloyd's arms of international carriers posting combined ratios of over 100 percent.

Argo Syndicate 1200, Navigators' international business and Validus Lloyd's arm Talbot all reported an underwriting loss in the fourth quarter, as increased loss experience pushed carriers into the red.

Click to enlarge However, all firms that have reported full-year results so far this season have reported combined ratio...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue February 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π