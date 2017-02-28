Recent news:

London market profits slide as losses and expenses mount

Catrin Shi 28 February 2017

Higher large losses and creeping expense ratios blighted the profitability of the London market in the fourth quarter, with several Lloyd's arms of international carriers posting combined ratios of over 100 percent.

Argo Syndicate 1200, Navigators' international business and Validus Lloyd's arm Talbot all reported an underwriting loss in the fourth quarter, as increased loss experience pushed carriers into the red.

Click to enlarge However, all firms that have reported full-year results so far this season have reported combined ratio...

