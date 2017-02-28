Recent news:

The Hanovers Zubretsky maps a five-year growth plan

Ted Bunker 28 February 2017

The Hanover CEO Joseph Zubretsky outlined a detailed growth strategy for investors last week in a plan that relies on an expanded risk appetite and new units focused on innovation and specialty cover.

Zubretsky, who became CEO less than a year ago, also made clear that the company's Lloyd's arm Chaucer will be integral to his plans. The Hanover acquired the Lloyd's insurer in 2011 and now expects it to serve as a launchpad for international specialty business expansion.

The...

