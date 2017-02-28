Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Europeans could add to US M&A momentum: Deloitte

David Bull 28 February 2017

The active second half of 2016 for M&A in the US and Bermudian P&C industry is likely to continue this year, but with a shift towards greater interest from potential European buyers, according to Deloitte.

The professional services firm has published its 2017 insurance M&A outlook, and in an interview with The Insurance Insider principal Boris Lukan noted that last year had been a "tale of two halves" with a sluggish start before a notable pick-up in activity.

High-profile deals...

