Gen Re and BHSI bring in more than $4bn in five years

Berkshire Hathaway's Gen Re and the group's primary insurance operations, which include recently formed specialty carrier Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), have generated profits of more than $4bn in the past half-decade.
Click to enlarge Reporting its 2016 earnings over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway revealed that Gen Re had generated underwriting income of $190mn in the past year.
The result represented a 44 percent increase in profitability to end a period of gradual decline at the firm, which is now...
