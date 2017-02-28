Recent news:

New ratings agency could offer Demotech alternative

David Bull 28 February 2017

A new ratings agency start-up is currently in talks with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in a bid to get on the approved list at the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

According to sources, SE James & Co has been in talks with the state-backed mortgage lenders since last summer to get its A, A2 and A3 ratings recognised.

If it is successful, it could provide a viable alternative for smaller single-state or regional cat-exposed carriers that are currently solely reliant on...

