Recent news:

Florida placements hit reinsurance market early

David Bull 28 February 2017

A number of Florida cat programmes are already out with firm order terms (FOTs) as buyers look to secure capacity early amid turmoil in the state's homeowners' insurance market.



According to sources, parts of the proposed placements for 2017-18 cat covers sought by Federated National and Homeowners Choice came to the reinsurance market with FOTs last week.



It is thought that the Federated National cover brought to market by broker Aon Benfield is a Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) replacement...

