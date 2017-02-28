Recent news:

Reinsurers brace for Ogden impact

Laura Board 28 February 2017

The largest UK motor reinsurance broker Capsicum Re has warned that reinsurers will feel the major impact of spiralling personal injury compensation costs after the UK government unexpectedly pushed the discount rate into negative territory.

However, the broker also predicted that the change in the Ogden rate to minus 0.75 percent from 2.50 percent could encourage reinsurers back into the auto market.

Yesterday's cut was far steeper than the 1.0 to 1.5 percent rate reduction many industry protagonists had expected,...

