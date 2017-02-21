Recent news:

Kinesis income stable for Lancashire

Fiona Robertson 21 February 2017

Lancashire recorded a minor dip in income from asset management platform Kinesis in 2016, but the company's chief financial officer Elaine Whelan said the unit made a stable contribution to the group's return on equity (RoE).

Kinesis generated 0.8 percentage points of the insurer's annual 13.5 percent RoE.

Lancashire earned more income from its 10 percent stake in funds managed by Kinesis in 2016 than the year before, but lower fee income reduced the carrier's annual total profits from the...

