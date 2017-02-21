Recent news:

AIG drops down cat reinsurance cover

Fiona Robertson 21 February 2017

AIG has taken steps to increase its reinsurance protection against catastrophe volatility in the past year after it halved the trigger point of its US property catastrophe reinsurance programme.

The insurer disclosed in its fourth quarter results that the attachment point of the treaty had dropped from $3bn to $1.5bn.

The carrier said this was part of "transformational changes" to the reinsurance arrangements protecting its commercial insurance arm last year.

As well as dropping the retention point on its catastrophe...

