Citizens to target up to $1.3bn reinsurance for 2017

Fiona Robertson 21 February 2017

Florida Citizens Property Insurance is planning to spend under $100mn to buy just $1.1bn to $1.3bn of total reinsurance limit in the mid-year renewals.

CEO Barry Gilway outlined the targets - which were in line with previous budget estimates released by the company - when speaking at the Florida Chamber of Commerce insurance summit this month.

The $1.3bn total reinsurance would include any cat bond cover, as the organisation evaluates whether to make an early redemption of its $300mn Everglades...

