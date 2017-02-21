Recent news:

Returns fall at US specialty carriers in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 21 February 2017

US specialty insurers reported declining annualised operating returns on equity (RoEs) in the fourth quarter of 2016, as a modest improvement in investment returns failed to compensate for a contraction in underwriting margins.

The composite's operating RoE fell by 1.5 percentage points to 10.1 percent on an annualised basis from the same period in 2015, marking the second consecutive quarter of diminishing returns.

The figure was also below the five-year average of 10.3 percent.

This was entirely due to shrinking...

