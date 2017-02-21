Recent news:

US specialty combined ratios worsen in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 21 February 2017

Underwriting performance in The Insurance Insider's US specialty composite deteriorated in the three months to 31 December for the first time in the past five years.

The combined ratio for the aggregate took on 1.2 percentage points to 92.7 percent for the fourth quarter. Only two of the six companies in the group reported better combined ratios in the period.

Click to enlarge This was mostly due to the elevated level of catastrophe losses incurred by a number of carriers,...

