US specialty top line growth accelerates in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 21 February 2017

Despite intense market competition and rate declines, US specialty carriers found areas where they believed they could grow profitably in the fourth quarter of 2016. The carriers wrote 4.8 percent more business year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Click to enlarge Gross written premiums (GWP) for the aggregate rose by $244mn to $5.3bn.

This result ended a two-year trend of Q4 top line growth slowing and was significantly ahead of the comparable figure of 1.6 percent in the last...

