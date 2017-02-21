Recent news:

Q4 results bode ill for Lloyds FY numbers

Catrin Shi 21 February 2017

The profitability of the London market showed a marked deterioration in the fourth quarter, with several Lloyd's arms of international carriers posting combined ratios of over 100 percent.

Argo Syndicate 1200, Navigators' international business and Validus Lloyd's arm Talbot all reported an underwriting loss in the fourth quarter, as increased loss experience pushed carriers into the red.

The unfavourable results are a bad sign for Lloyd's full-year disclosures, which are due to be posted on 30 March.

At the half-year...

