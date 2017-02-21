Recent news:

London market expenses unsustainable: Galanski

Catrin Shi 21 February 2017

The high level of commissions and operating costs in Lloyd's and the London market are unsustainable and put carriers at a "competitive disadvantage", Navigators CEO Stan Galanski has claimed.

Speaking on a fourth quarter results analyst call, Galanski said the level of commissions being extracted from the London market were at unprecedented levels.

"Frankly, they are unsustainable," he said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript .

Coupled with high operating costs and the "excessive regulatory burden" from the Corporation of...

