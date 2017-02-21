Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 February 2017

Search archive

London market expenses unsustainable: Galanski

Catrin Shi 21 February 2017

The high level of commissions and operating costs in Lloyd's and the London market are unsustainable and put carriers at a "competitive disadvantage", Navigators CEO Stan Galanski has claimed.

Speaking on a fourth quarter results analyst call, Galanski said the level of commissions being extracted from the London market were at unprecedented levels.

"Frankly, they are unsustainable," he said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript .

Coupled with high operating costs and the "excessive regulatory burden" from the Corporation of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue February 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π