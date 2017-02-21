Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 February 2017

Catrin Shi 21 February 2017

Allied World-Elseco aviation deal

Allied World is moving its aviation book and underwriters onto the platform of Dubai-based managing general agency Elseco, The Insurance Insider revealed yesterday.

Sources said Allied World's aviation specialist Olivier Marre will primarily write airline business through the Elseco platform, with a launch being targeted before 1 April.

Marsh offers Brexit 'plan B'

Marsh is working on putting together a fronting structure with a panel of broadly licensed carriers to help UK insurers access European markets...

