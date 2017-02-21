Recent news:

Primary rate declines slowed in 2016: Marsh

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

Declines in global insurance rates moderated throughout 2016 amid early signs of capacity withdrawal and rising combined ratios, according to Marsh.

In its Global Insurance Market Index report released last week (16 February), the broker said average rates fell by 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a decline of 3.8 percent in the first three months of the year.

The four consecutive quarters of moderating declines marked the first whole year of slowing rate cuts since...

