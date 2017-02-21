Recent news:

Steep cut in Ogden rate would cost £4.9bn: Willis

Laura Board 21 February 2017

A 3 percentage point cut in the UK's Ogden discount rate for personal injury compensation would lead to a one-off reserve charge for the insurance industry of about £4.9bn ($6.1bn), according to Willis Towers Watson.

The broker's worst-case estimate assumes the Lord Chancellor agrees to a demand from the Association of Personal Injury lawyers to cut the rate to minus 0.5 percent from 2.5 percent, something that few analysts are predicting.

A cut of that magnitude would also add about...

