Motor insurers braced for Odgen rate change

Laura Board 21 February 2017

Insurers could face additional earnings pressure and further reserve strengthening as a result of a cut to the so-called Ogden rate, which is expected to be announced later this month.

The UK government is expected to slash the 2.5 percent discount rate that is shaved off lump-sum personal injury compensation, with an announcement by Lord Chancellor Liz Truss due imminently.

The expected change has been long-delayed owing to an ultimately unsuccessful legal challenge from the Association of British insurers.

Analysts...

