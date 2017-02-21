Recent news:

Aon demands $54mn in Alliant poaching dispute

Dan Ascher 21 February 2017

Aon is seeking $54mn after a raid by rival broker Alliant reduced its central California team of more than 80 people to just seven almost overnight.

The international broker claimed that in the 72 hours following the 2014 raid, it lost 51 pieces of business in what it alleges was the culmination of a six-month-long conspiracy.

"Armed with 75 former Aon employees, Alliant began a full-scale assault on Aon's clients, ultimately taking over 1,000 pieces of business with them and...

