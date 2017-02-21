Allianz would still consider M&A after buyback: CEO

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte has roundly rejected suggestions his firm's EUR3bn ($3.2bn) share buyback means it is no longer considering M&A deals, and claimed the carrier had the financial strength to do both
During a press conference following the company's fourth quarter results, the CEO said Allianz still had the funds for inorganic growth, even after the share buyback.
"There is no trade-off between share buyback and external growth," he said. "We are so strong financially we could do both.&...
