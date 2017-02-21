Recent news:

Allianz would still consider M&A after buyback: CEO

Catrin Shi 21 February 2017

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte has roundly rejected suggestions his firm's EUR3bn ($3.2bn) share buyback means it is no longer considering M&A deals, and claimed the carrier had the financial strength to do both

During a press conference following the company's fourth quarter results, the CEO said Allianz still had the funds for inorganic growth, even after the share buyback.

"There is no trade-off between share buyback and external growth," he said. "We are so strong financially we could do both.&...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password