Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 February 2017

Search archive

Allianz would still consider M&A after buyback: CEO

Catrin Shi 21 February 2017

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte has roundly rejected suggestions his firm's EUR3bn ($3.2bn) share buyback means it is no longer considering M&A deals, and claimed the carrier had the financial strength to do both

During a press conference following the company's fourth quarter results, the CEO said Allianz still had the funds for inorganic growth, even after the share buyback.

"There is no trade-off between share buyback and external growth," he said. "We are so strong financially we could do both.&...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue February 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π