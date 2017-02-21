Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 February 2017

Fairfax loss reflects Watsa investment strategy pivot

Ted Bunker 21 February 2017

Fairfax Financial's fourth quarter loss could hardly have come at a worse time for the Toronto-based firm, whose leader, CEO Prem Watsa, is often referred to as the Warren Buffett of Canada.

The insurance holding company, which ran up investment losses of $1.07bn in the fourth quarter of 2016, is currently trying to put together financing for its proposed acquisition of Allied World - the biggest deal in the firm's history.

"It was a painful quarter and year for Fairfax,&...

This article was published as part of issue February 2017/3

