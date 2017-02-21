Recent news:

AIG share price makes modest recovery

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

AIG stock plummeted almost 10 percent following the publication of the company's Q4 results last week as investors punished a $5.6bn reserve charge.

The shares fell as low as $60.41 on 15 February, having closed the previous day at $66.89.

Click to enlarge The stock has recovered slightly since the initial drop, rallying by 3.5 percent to close last week at $62.50.

Volume spiked as investors scrambled to review their position on the company, with 38 million shares changing hands...

