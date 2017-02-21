Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 February 2017

AIG share price makes modest recovery

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

AIG stock plummeted almost 10 percent following the publication of the company's Q4 results last week as investors punished a $5.6bn reserve charge.

The shares fell as low as $60.41 on 15 February, having closed the previous day at $66.89.

Click to enlarge The stock has recovered slightly since the initial drop, rallying by 3.5 percent to close last week at $62.50.

Volume spiked as investors scrambled to review their position on the company, with 38 million shares changing hands...

This article was published as part of issue February 2017/3

