Analysts question AIG management after Q4 reserve charge

Analysts have cast doubt on AIG management's execution of its recovery strategy after the company revealed another multi-billion-dollar reserve in its fourth quarter results.
AIG strengthened its reserves by $5.6bn in the fourth quarter after further loss trend deterioration in the company's casualty portfolio.
Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields said in a note that AIG shares would respond favourably to a change of CEO and that Peter Hancock's record since taking over the role in 2014 is "weaker...
