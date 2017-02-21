Recent news:

Analysts question AIG management after Q4 reserve charge

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

Analysts have cast doubt on AIG management's execution of its recovery strategy after the company revealed another multi-billion-dollar reserve in its fourth quarter results.

AIG strengthened its reserves by $5.6bn in the fourth quarter after further loss trend deterioration in the company's casualty portfolio.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields said in a note that AIG shares would respond favourably to a change of CEO and that Peter Hancock's record since taking over the role in 2014 is "weaker...

