Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 January 2017

Search archive

Reinsurers left with little margin after 1/1

Charlie Thomas 24 January 2017

Global broker JLT Re noted that reinsurance rating pressure continued to abate in the 1 January renewals, as it warned that the sector could be approaching the point of failing to meet its cost of capital.

The broker's global property cat reinsurance rate-on-line (RoL) index fell by 5.7 percent at 1 January 2017, as pricing reductions moderated for the third year in a row.

Moderation was driven by relatively stable US property catastrophe renewals, JLT Re said. The trend was...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue January 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π