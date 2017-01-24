Recent news:

Reinsurers left with little margin after 1/1

Charlie Thomas 24 January 2017

Global broker JLT Re noted that reinsurance rating pressure continued to abate in the 1 January renewals, as it warned that the sector could be approaching the point of failing to meet its cost of capital.

The broker's global property cat reinsurance rate-on-line (RoL) index fell by 5.7 percent at 1 January 2017, as pricing reductions moderated for the third year in a row.

Moderation was driven by relatively stable US property catastrophe renewals, JLT Re said. The trend was...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password