24 January 2017

Brown & Brown could benefit under Trump: analysts

24 January 2017

US intermediary Brown & Brown could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of President Donald Trump's proposed US corporate tax reforms, according to equity analysts.

In a note published yesterday (23 January), JP Morgan analyst Sarah DeWitt said that due to the firm's focus on small to mid-sized US accounts, Brown & Brown could see a 20 to 30 percent boost to earnings per share as a result of potential corporate tax reforms under President Trump.

Brown & Brown narrowly...

January 2017

