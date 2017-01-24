Recent news:

WR Berkley marine review points to specialty pain

Adam McNestrie 24 January 2017

WR Berkley's decision to suspend the underwriting of its London marine market book places the spotlight firmly on the challenges of writing profitably in a range of core EC3 specialty classes.

There have been massive compound rate reductions in property direct and facultative, energy and aviation over the last two to three years, with annual reductions in the 10-20 percent range.

All of these classes are now highly challenged, with rates below technical levels, and experienced underwriters believe that a...

