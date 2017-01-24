News digest

Reinsurers gain Indian approval
Swiss Re and XL Catlin have both received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to open a branch in Mumbai.
Swiss Re plans to write both non-life and life and health reinsurance business through its Indian branch, which is due to open on 1 February.
The office will be led by Kalpana Sampat, who is currently managing director of Swiss Re Services India Private.
XL Catlin's Mumbai office will be led by...
