Leading ILS funds surpass $50bn AuM

Fiona Robertson 24 January 2017

The top 10 insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund managers posted their fastest rate of growth in the past two years in the run-up to the 1 January renewals, exceeding $50bn in assets under management (AuM) for 2017.

Click to enlarge Overall AuM among the group reached $52.3bn, up 9 percent from the $48bn disclosed in mid-2016, according to data collated by sister publication Trading Risk.

This was ahead of the 7.7 percent expansion posted in the first half of 2016, as...

