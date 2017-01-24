Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 January 2017

Leading ILS funds surpass $50bn AuM

Fiona Robertson 24 January 2017

The top 10 insurance-linked securities (ILS) fund managers posted their fastest rate of growth in the past two years in the run-up to the 1 January renewals, exceeding $50bn in assets under management (AuM) for 2017.

Click to enlarge Overall AuM among the group reached $52.3bn, up 9 percent from the $48bn disclosed in mid-2016, according to data collated by sister publication Trading Risk.

This was ahead of the 7.7 percent expansion posted in the first half of 2016, as...

This article was published as part of issue January 2017/4

