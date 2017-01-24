Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 January 2017

Search archive

Markel Catco returns hit by Matthew and NZ quake

Lucy Jones 24 January 2017

Claims from Hurricane Matthew and the Kaikoura, New Zealand earthquake each shaved 1 percentage point off Markel Catco's returns for 2016, the company said.

The manager's London-listed Reinsurance Opportunities Fund reported annual returns for ordinary shareholders of 8.12 percent in 2016, down from an 11.58 percent gain in 2015.

The Reinsurance Opportunities Fund had been targeting a return of 9 to 12 percent for 2016, net of catastrophe activity and fees.

Altogether four events affected Markel Catco's returns in 2016,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue January 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π