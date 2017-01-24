Recent news:

Markel Catco returns hit by Matthew and NZ quake

Lucy Jones 24 January 2017

Claims from Hurricane Matthew and the Kaikoura, New Zealand earthquake each shaved 1 percentage point off Markel Catco's returns for 2016, the company said.

The manager's London-listed Reinsurance Opportunities Fund reported annual returns for ordinary shareholders of 8.12 percent in 2016, down from an 11.58 percent gain in 2015.

The Reinsurance Opportunities Fund had been targeting a return of 9 to 12 percent for 2016, net of catastrophe activity and fees.

Altogether four events affected Markel Catco's returns in 2016,...

