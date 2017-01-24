Recent news:

Vitality Re cat bond prices at new low

Fiona Robertson 24 January 2017

Pricing on Aetna's latest Vitality Re health insurance bond settled at the bottom end of the target range, with the premium on the deal's class B notes reaching a new low, sister publication Trading Risk understands.

The deal is the first insurance-linked securities transaction to be marketed this year, after XL closed its second Galilei Re cat bond in early January having marketed and priced the deal last year.

The Vitality Re VII issuance will once again raise $200mn for...

