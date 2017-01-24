Recent news:

Fema eyes state disaster recovery deductibles

Ted Bunker 24 January 2017

Leaders of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) may impose annual deductibles on US state governments seeking to rebuild public infrastructure following a disaster, in a plan that Swiss Re and other observers said would spur states to buy more catastrophe insurance.

The agency's goal is both to reduce the financial burden on federal coffers and to provide states with an incentive to protect roads, bridges, transit systems and government buildings from events such as floods, earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes...

