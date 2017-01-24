Recent news:

Aon Securities predicts pick-up in cat bond market for 2017

Fiona Robertson 24 January 2017

Business should expand in the cat bond market this year, Aon Securities has said, with a record amount of bonds scheduled to come off-risk in the first half.

The forecast $8bn of issuance in 2017 would be a 38 percent increase from the $5.8bn of deals made in 2016 - not including some private insurance-linked securities (ILS) transactions - when annual volumes struggled to recover after a slow second quarter.

Aon Securities had the most bullish forecast for the year...

