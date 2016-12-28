Recent news:

Hannover Re and Scor get India approval for January

Adam McNestrie 28 December 2016

Hannover Re and Scor have both received final approval to set up branch offices in India, the companies said in separate announcements.

Local media reports suggested that Munich Re, Swiss Re and life reinsurer Reinsurance Group of America had also secured final 'R3' approval, as the Indian reinsurance market prepares for liberalisation.

The Indian Express reported that Lloyd's has 'R2' approval, the penultimate stage in the application process, with Gen Re one notch down at 'R1'. It also revealed that...

